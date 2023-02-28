x

February 28, 2023

Pankration: Americans Beat Greeks at Their Own Ancient Martial Art

February 28, 2023
By The National Herald
Foul_pankration_at_Kylix_by_the_Foundry_Painter_BM_VaseE78
Pankration scene: the pankriatiast on the right tries to gouge his opponent's eye; the umpire is about to strike him for this foul. Detail from an Attic red-figure kylix.. (Photo: © Marie-Lan Nguyen / Wikimedia Commons / CC-BY 2.5)

ATHENS – Pankration, the world’s oldest martial art form, beginning in 648 B.C. in Greece was a formidable hand-to-hand (and feet and legs) combat technique and used in the Olympics, but the champions now are Americans.

A team of members from small towns in the upper Midwest of the United States easily rolled to winning the 9th Pankration World Championships that were held in the Greek capital.

The martial art combines both wrestling and boxing is a devastating weapon up close against a rival or enemy and is among the most brutal forms that can be used, dating 2300 years before Karate.

Team USA, with seven members, was coached by Dave Sixel from Eagle River, Wisconsin, who heads the USA Federation of Pankration Athlima and won 30 gold medals in the event, said WJFW TV.

Sixel, who once competed in the events too, said he was proud of this teams accomplishments as every one won a medal in a martial art, and now sport, that was created by the Ancient Greeks.

“To have the opportunity that I had and to see the faces of these young competitors that really achieved, to becoming world champions,” said Sixel.

“It was long, long days of competition, no injuries, and we’re very blessed, to know that we had a great team, great staff members and referees, my parents that came along. Everybody, we just clicked. I’m so impressive with our team,” he said.

The medal count was 30 gold, 11 silver, and 9 bronze which an elated Sixel said was historic, especially coming from a team  of people from small towns up north in the state that’s known for college hockey.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

