x

December 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Society

Panic Button Will Let Women at Risk in Greece Alert Police of Danger

December 25, 2023
By The National Herald
ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΛΙΚΟ, ΜΟΤΟΣΥΚΛΕΤΑ (ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
(FILE Photo by Raphael Georgiadis/ EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – More women in Greece will in 2024 be able to use a Panic Button application on their phones that they can use to notify police if they are in danger or their lives are being threatened as the program begun in 2023 is being expanded.

It’s a pilot program set up by the state in the aftermath of a rash of women being assaulted or killed and femicides as well as so many sexual harassment cases that a #MeToo movement spread to alert people of the danger.

Most rapes in Greece also go unreported and the threat of physical danger to women has become so great that the program is being expanded to other regions of the country whose police departments will take part.

Deputy Minister of Social Cohesion and Family, Maria-Alexandra Kefala. Since the beginning of the year, 134 women have activated the panic button and said that, “We are expanding the use of the panic button to help more women in our country feel safer if they experience violence or their physical integrity is threatened. We will intensify our efforts to break the cycle of violence and create a culture of zero tolerance towards violence, regardless of where it occurs and who the perpetrator is.”

To connect to the button a woman must provide a digital code, social security number (AMKA), full name, cell phone number, exact address and floor, name for home calls, history of violent incidents, presence of weapons with the offender, presence of children and/or pregnancy, signs of addiction and/or mental illness in the potential offender’s history.

RELATED

Society
Happy Days Not Here Again for Many Greeks, Quality of Life Cited

ATHENS - You can’t tell by the booming business in cafes and coffee shops and bustling streets with the COVID-19 pandemic all but forgotten but Greeks aren’t as happy as most everyone else in other European Union countries.

Society
Greek Terror Group Claims Bomb Targeting Riot Police Offices 
Politics
Skertsos: ‘We Are Determined to Implement All the Bold but Self-evident Changes

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

At least 15 People Dead after a Mass Shooting at a Prague University (Vid)

PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.

ATHENS - You can’t tell by the booming business in cafes and coffee shops and bustling streets with the COVID-19 pandemic all but forgotten but Greeks aren’t as happy as most everyone else in other European Union countries.

ATHENS - A group calling itself the Armed Proletarian Justice said it planted an explosive device near a Greek riot police headquarters by the Zografou University campus that was discovered and defused on Dec.

NICOSIA - The construction of the cable section of the first leg of the Greece-Cyprus-Israel interconnection (the Crete-Cyprus interconnection) began with the order Nexans got from Greece's Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), responsible for the project, to 'reserve' the necessary slot for the production of cables and to start relevant procedures.

MIAMI — Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid will not play in Philadelphia's Christmas night game against the Miami Heat, with the 76ers ruling him out because of a sprained right ankle.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.