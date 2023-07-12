Panepirotic Federation of America on Meeting between Gage and Beleris in Tirana

NEW YORK – The Panepirotic Federation of America released a statement signed by its President Ioannis Katsimbaris regarding their efforts for the release from jail of the elected Mayor of Himara, Dionysis-Fredy Beleris. The complete statement follows:
On July 11, 2023, the Panepirotic Federation of America took additional action towards the release of the elected Mayor of Himara, Mr. Dionysis-Fredy Beleris. After a careful and coordinated effort by the leadership of the Panepirotic Federation of America, the Honorary President of the Federation, Mr. Nicholas Gage, traveled to Tirana and met with Mr. Beleris.
Mr. Gage visited Mr. Beleris in jail, assured him of the solidarity of the Epirotans living in the United States and encouraged him not to bow to injustice! He informed him about the steps the PFA is taking to help resolve the issue.
The President and the board of the Panepirotic Federation of America express once again their solidarity with the elected Mayor of Himara Mr. Dionysis-Fredy Beleris and demand his immediate release from prison! They hope that logic will prevail and for the rule of law to start functioning properly in Albania as befits a NATO ally and a future member state of the European Union! The Panepirotic Federation of America remains a supporter of human and all fundamental rights of the National Greek minority of Northern Epirus and once again leads the developments in their defense!
BOSTON – The Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, at its special meeting via ZOOM on Wednesday, July 5 under the chairmanship of Archbishop Elpidophoros, expressed its preference for Bishop Apostolos of Medeia for the vacant position of Metropolitan of New Jersey.
