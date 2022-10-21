x

October 21, 2022

Panel Votes to Add COVID Shots to Recommended Vaccinations

October 21, 2022
By Associated Press
FILE - A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

NEW YORK — COVID-19 shots should be added to the lists of recommended vaccinations for kids and adults, a panel of U.S. vaccine experts said Thursday.

The panel’s unanimous decision has no immediate effect — COVID-19 shots already are recommended for virtually all Americans. Rather, it would put the shots on the annually updated, formal lists of what vaccinations doctors should be routinely offering to their patients, alongside shots for polio, measles and hepatitis.

The expert panel’s decisions are almost always adopted by the CDC director and then sent to doctors as part of the government’s advice on how to prevent disease.

State and local officials often look to the lists in making decisions about vaccination requirements for school attendance, but local officials don’t always adopt every recommendation. Flu and HPV shots, for example, aren’t required by many schools.

Usually, vaccines placed on the schedules are fully licensed, but that has not yet happened for every COVID-19 vaccine product in every age group.

COVID-19 shots initially were approved under emergency authorization measures starting in late 2020. Over time, the government has licensed many of the shots, but full approval has not yet happened for booster doses or for shots for kids younger than 12. Because the shots have already been recommended under emergency authorization for Americans older than 6 months, however, the decision makes no real difference, federal officials say.

Earlier this week, the same expert panel voted unanimously to add COVID-19 shots to a program that provides vaccines at no cost to children who might not otherwise be vaccinated. This is in preparation for the day in the future when the federal government transitions out of paying for all COVID-19 shots, as it has been doing.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Government Sources: Message of Europe’s Determination to Tackle Energy Crisis (Video)

BRUSSELS - "An agreement was reached on energy.

ATHENS - The Greek finance ministry and the Public Debt Management special secretariat reached an agreement with the Hellenic Bank Association and the Association of Servicers to reduce the interest rate margin on debt settlement in the framework of an out-of-court mechanism.

ATHENS - "Greek society is facing an unprecedented challenge; it is laughable for Turkey to accuse us of provocative statements when we are actually repeating what the Turks are saying," Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in an interview earlier on Friday, on the radio station " Skai 100.

MIAMI — It was a deal that brought together oligarchs from some of America's top adversaries.

ATHENS - "Mt. Olympus can become a symbol for sustainable growth," government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said in post regarding the promotion of Mt.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

