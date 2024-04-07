Pandemic Lockdowns Pushed Greeks to Online Shopping, Arms of Fraud

Society

ATHENS – The temporary closing of businesses when the COVID-19 pandemic dropped a shroud and brought lockdowns forced Greeks and those living in the country to use online shopping for most goods, but also brought a proliferation of fraud by e-businesses.

It’s also led to prosecutions of companies who bilked unsuspecting buyers by taking their money without delivering the goods or other scams, the Ministry of Developing fining one company in Larissa 120,000 euros ($130,072.)

The store’s operation was also suspended although it wasn’t named, which would have alerted potential customers, nor was it shut down despite the crime, which is a growing phenomenon in Greece.

E-Fraud targets the most susceptible or gullible who don’t do due diligence before giving their debit or credit card information online, illegitimate companies finding it easy to set up sites online and take people’s money.

Fake companies that are penalized or stopped reopen another site doing the same practice with no reports of prosecutions or jailings of the perpetrators, or switching company names if social media alerts customers to being taken.

In Larissa, said Kathimerini, the same owner, headquarters and similar brand name were set up but not identified in either case, allowing customers to still be taken although the people behind the fraud are known to authorities.

The electronic fraud skyrocketed in 2020-21 when the pandemic was raging but few alerts were given to buyers at the time but now a new European Union regulation on the single market for digital services will allow quicker intervention.

In 2020, the Ministry of Development imposed fines of more than 1.7 million euros ($1.84 million) on 15 online stores and by 2022 the Consumer Ombudsman said there were 3,004 complaints about consumer goods, 18.04 percent for e-commerce.

Most concerned websites that display branded products at unusually low prices which leads customers to place an order they never get or to receive a knock-off imitation of far cheaper quality.

Online fraud jumped 400 percent from 2018-23, the Greek Police Cybercrime unit reporting 5,261 incidents in 2023 alone, and worries that Artificial Intelligence will make fraud easier to do and harder to detect.

The Bank of Greece found in the first half of 2023 that electronic fraud hit 9 million euros ($9.76 million) in 174,000 cases, Greece dismally ranking 25th among the 27 EU member states in digital savvy, digital technology and digitizing public services.