Pandemic Forgotten, Tourists Flood Greece, Record Buster Seen

Tourism

FILE - In this Sunday, June 7, 2020 photo, a yacht sails out of the harbor on the Greek island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Derek Gatopoulos)

MYKONOS – The Acropolis, Santorini and Mykonos look like ant hills there are so many tourists covering the popular sites and it’s like that around Greece where even a heat wave hasn’t deterred expected record crowds from coming.

The COVID-19 pandemic that struck early in 2020 and essentially shut down international air traffic and travel for the next two years also was devastating for Greece’s tourism, the country’s biggest revenue engine.

But it’s baaaaaaack in full force and could see more than 31 million arrivals – three times the country’s population – and spending of more than 20 billion euros ($22.47 billion) although critics complain of overtourism.

The Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) President Yiannis Paraschis said the numbers indicate that 2023 will surpass the record year of 2019 although there’s been a shortage of tourism workers to serve those coming.

He said that air arrivals for the first five months – before the banner summer season – were already up 9 percent over 2019 and 5.6 percent more than 2022 when health restrictions were lifted to entice tourists.

Greece is also benefiting from the Tourism Ministry pushing year-round tourism activities other than sun, sand, beaches and islands, including for wellness, sports, golf, hiking, culture, beer and wine maker visits.

The country has also benefited from a proliferation of 5-Star hotels and luxury resorts catering to the rich and super-rich, the category that Greece especially covets and to whom it caters.

The Acropolis was getting some 17,000 people a day although a brutal heat wave with temperatures as high as 113 degrees on the sun-baked ancient rocks have led to afternoon closures at times.

The surge to Greece and other European countries is being led by Americans and their pent-up demand to get out and travel and spend, said The Voice of America in a report.

Data from the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) showed a sizable increase in flights, with more American airlines adding direct flights to Athens and finding them often full.

In the first half of 2023, the number of flights at Athens International Airport, the country’s largest, reached 105,600, some 15.5 percent more than 2022 and 4.6 percent over the record 2019.

It’s been the same at 14 regional airports that has seen foreigners landing in Athens taking connections to islands and other mainland spots then or after visiting the capital.