Pandemic Forgotten, Cyprus Sees Tourist Arrivals Jump 32% So Far

Society

Two tourists take a selfie photo on the beach in southern coastal city of Larnaca in the south east Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Monday, May 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – People trying to forget the horror of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel again has helped Cyprus’ tourism sector rebound big time, with a 32 percent jump in arrivals thus far in 2023.

Tourism Minister Constans Koumis said he hopes that they will keep coming past the peak summer tourism season into autumn and November to further boost an economic recovery, the sector being the driving engine.

“There is no doubt that this is a good year for tourism,” he said. “In terms of income (we have seen) an increase of around 34 percent. There is also an increase in spending per capita, so we are having a very good tourism year.”

The estimates for tourism are encouraging, he said, based on messages the ministry has received, reported The Cyprus Mail, the country hoping the season will be far extended past the prime time.

https://cyprus-mail.com/2023/08/13/cyprus-tourist-arrivals-up-32-this-year/

“The ultimate goal in the near future is to turn our country into a year-round tourist destination. This is not an easy task, it is something that we as a state have been trying to achieve for 30 years and as everyone knows things in tourism are changing at a very fast pace, given the increasing competition at the international level as well,” he said.

He said that Cyprus will be at international travel fairs in the autumn and also making contacts with individual countries to drive up arrivals and that he will visit Sweden and Finland, and then France and the World Travel Market in London.

There will also be a push to get more from the Gulf States and Middle East, with Cyprus being so close and that there’s talk of creating niches in areas such as religion and sports for travelers not interested just in sun, sand and beaches.

Cyprus tourism took a hit with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – there’s a big Russian presence and community on the island – the European Union sanctions banning Russian airlines.

Still, he said that, “By the end of the year we will see to a large degree we have covered the loss of the Russian and Ukrainian market,” although he acknowledged that without more Russian visitors it will still be costly.