x

February 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Economy

Pandemic? Economy? Super-Rich Greeks Still Snapping Up Superyachts

February 8, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis, file)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis, file)

ATHENS – They prospered during an eight-year-long economic and austerity crisis and are flourishing even during the long and deadly COVID-19 pandemic: Greece’s super-rich are spending some of their wealth on superyachts now.

The sales and prices of the luxury vessels are soaring, said Kathimerini, adding that market sources reported that the market is jumping for those who want not just yachts, but bigger and more expensive versions.

Greece has long been a favorite destination of the uber-rich sailing crowd who like to island hop or moor around the country and even the pandemic that limited travel isn’t keeping them from buying the superyachts.

Greece is also the world’s number 1 country in the construction of yachts over 20 meters long, with delivery dates stretching beyond 2024, the paper said, and the industry offering them for rent, the summer high season the high prime time.

 

RELATED

Society
Greece Suspends 324,000 COVID-19 Certificates for Unboosted

ATHENS - Some 324,000 people in Greece who didn’t get required booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines no longer have valid certificates that can be used to enter most public gathering spots.

Society
Greece: 22,889 New COVID Cases on Tuesday, 108 Deaths
Society
Man Wanted for Murder by Hooligans Turns Himself In

Top Stories

Society

LONDON - The British Museum should accept that the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed there some 200 years should be returned to Greece, the rightful owners, Charlotte Higgins, Culture Writer for the British Newspaper The Guardian has writen.

Society

ATHENS – American Community Schools – ACS Athens, a PreK through 12 private school located in the Athens suburb of Halandri, is described in its Mission Statement as “a student-centered international school, embracing American educational philosophy, principles and values.

Church

BOSTON – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is conducting a limited survey through a questionnaire regarding the drafting of its new charter.

Society

Church

Video

Biden Threatens: No Gas Pipeline if Russia Invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON — In a flurry of diplomacy across two continents, President Joe Biden met with Germany's new leader Monday and vowed the crucial Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline will be blocked if Russia further invades Ukraine.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings