June 10, 2024

Associations

Pancyprians of Staten Island ‘Aphrodite’ Host Summer BBQ

June 10, 2024
By Michael Kakias
Pancyprians of Staten Island BBQ 1
The Pancyprians of Staten Island ‘Aphrodite’ held their annual summer barbecue on June 8 with Penny Phytides, Pancyprians of Staten Island ‘Aphrodite’ President Philip Phytides, Mike Noro, Floros Anastasiou, Cleo Phytides, George Gregoriou, Orestis Anastasiou, Spyro Lazaretos, and Petros Gregoriou among those present. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The Pancyprians of Staten Island ‘Aphrodite’ held their annual summer barbecue on June 8 in the courtyard of Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Members and friends of the association enjoyed traditional Cypriot food and sweets as well as the music and dancing.

Pancyprians of Staten Island ‘Aphrodite’ President Philip Phytides spoke to The National Herald, thanking the guests for their presence, all the volunteers and sponsors for their contributions and work throughout the year, and referred to the efforts made to preserve and spread of morals, customs and traditions to the younger generation.

He said: “It is with great pleasure that we are together again at our last event before the summer holidays to see dear friends and fellow citizens, to exchange our best wishes and have fun, which we need so much.”

Guests enjoy traditional Cypriot food and sweets in the courtyard of Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Staten Island, NY. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

“Nights like this prove that our association is a great group,” Phytides continued. “Although it was founded only a few years ago, we have dozens of members, all residents of Staten Island. We love our association, we do everything for its progress and prosperity and with the youth at our disposal we are optimistic that the future of our association will be even brighter and more successful.”

Presiding priest of the Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas community Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos described the Cypriot association as one of the most active in Staten Island. “Events like this help to strengthen relations between people and promote the values, culture and civilization of our country,” he said.

Antonis Tannousis expressed his joy at being with so many friends and emphasized that both he and his son New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, support every effort for Hellenism and Cyprus.

Penny Foitidis reported that all the association members helped make traditional foods and sweets, such as sheftalies, halloumi, sausages, and more.

