x

March 20, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

General News

Pancyprian Choir of NY Marks the Start of Great Lent with Clean Monday Meal

March 19, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
Pancyprian Choir Kathara Deftera IMG_0907
Consul General of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas, Pancyprian President Philip Christopher, and members of the Pancyprian Choir of New York with Artistic and Music Director Phyto Stratis posed for a commemorative photo on Kathara Deftera, Clean Monday, the first day of Great Lent. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Choir of New York continued its annual tradition of celebrating Kathara Deftera, Clean Monday, the start of Great Lent, with a meal featuring the traditional, Lenten foods of the season, at their rehearsal on March 18 in Astoria.

The Choir members along with Artistic and Music Director Phyto Stratis enjoyed the typical fasting foods, some store-bought and some homemade, including lagana, olives, taramosalata, melitzanosalata, gigantes, dolmadakia – stuffed grape leaves with rice only, bean salad, hummus, breadsticks and paximadia. For dessert, they enjoyed apple cake, orange cake, and halva.

This year’s event featured surprise guests, Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas and Pancyprian Association President Philip Christopher, who stopped by for a brief visit and a commemorative photo.

Everyone shared best wishes for the Lenten season, “Kali Sarakosti!”

The Choir is rehearsing for its upcoming performances this spring, including an appearance at this year’s Greek Independence Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in New York City on April 14. The theme of the parade is the 50th grim anniversary of the illegal invasion and continuing occupation of Cyprus.

RELATED

General News
Exploring the 200th Anniversary of the ‘Greek Question’ and Celebrating 1821

PITTSBURGH, PA – The Greek-American community of Western Pennsylvania, through the auspices of the American Hellenic Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and the Greek Nationality Room Committee of the Nationality Rooms and Intercultural Exchange Program at the University of Pittsburgh will be celebrating Greek Independence Week 2024 through a first-in-history unveiling of one of America’s least known Congressional sessions.

General News
Greek & Jewish Communities’ Effort to Recognize Greek Independence Day in NJ
General News
Boston’s 28th Annual Greek Independence Day Parade on Boylston Street April 7

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

CLOSTER, NJ – As March is Greek Heritage Month, the Greek and Jewish communities joined together to recognize Greek Independence Day in Closter, NJ.

BOSTON, MA – The 28th Annual Greek Independence Day Parade of Boston will return on Sunday, April 7, 1 PM, starting at Boylston Street and concluding at Charles Street.

ATHENS – At the end of October 2023, the multi-year underwater archaeological research off the coast of Kasos was completed, according to the Greek Ministry of Culture.

ATHENS - A 400 percent increase in refugee and migrant arrivals in a month has Greece bracing for more with the advent of spring and summer, when the numbers trying to reach Aegean islands often rises.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.