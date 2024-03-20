Pancyprian Choir of NY Marks the Start of Great Lent with Clean Monday Meal

General News

Consul General of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas, Pancyprian President Philip Christopher, and members of the Pancyprian Choir of New York with Artistic and Music Director Phyto Stratis posed for a commemorative photo on Kathara Deftera, Clean Monday, the first day of Great Lent. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Choir of New York continued its annual tradition of celebrating Kathara Deftera, Clean Monday, the start of Great Lent, with a meal featuring the traditional, Lenten foods of the season, at their rehearsal on March 18 in Astoria.

The Choir members along with Artistic and Music Director Phyto Stratis enjoyed the typical fasting foods, some store-bought and some homemade, including lagana, olives, taramosalata, melitzanosalata, gigantes, dolmadakia – stuffed grape leaves with rice only, bean salad, hummus, breadsticks and paximadia. For dessert, they enjoyed apple cake, orange cake, and halva.

This year’s event featured surprise guests, Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas and Pancyprian Association President Philip Christopher, who stopped by for a brief visit and a commemorative photo.

Everyone shared best wishes for the Lenten season, “Kali Sarakosti!”

The Choir is rehearsing for its upcoming performances this spring, including an appearance at this year’s Greek Independence Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in New York City on April 14. The theme of the parade is the 50th grim anniversary of the illegal invasion and continuing occupation of Cyprus.