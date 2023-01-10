Pancyprian Choir Hosts Annual Cutting of the Vasilopita

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Akrotiri owner Chris Kouvaros and Pancyprian Choir Artistic and Music Director Phyto Stratis at the annual cutting of the Vasilopita on January 9. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)
ASTORIA –The Choir has been on its winter break following the success of the Christmas Concert Kalanta in December and will soon be resuming its weekly in-person rehearsals.
Pancyprian Choir Artistic and Music Director Phyto Stratis gave the welcoming remarks wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year and peace on earth. He noted that the Choir will be preparing for its spring concert featuring beloved songs from previous productions and after the loss of longtime Choir member Andreas Modenos there will be a tribute to him included as was mentioned during the Christmas concert.
The cutting of the Vasilopita followed with Stratis finding the lucky coin this year. The Choir members and friends also enjoyed a delicious dinner and sang the New Year’s carol ‘Paei o Palios o Chronos’ to mark the occasion and wish everyone the best for the New Year.
