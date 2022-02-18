Pancyprian Association Presents Plays to Raise Funds for Domestic Abuse Survivors

United States

The Pancyprian Association presents two plays, Tears of Silence on March 1 and Onassis, The Play on March 16, to benefit women of domestic abuse. Photo: Courtesy of Pancyprian Association

NEW YORK – Four years ago, Cypriot Georgia Kontogeorge in fear for her life, escaped to Cyprus with her eleven-month-old son, Leonidas. Unfortunately, from a victim of domestic abuse, she is now labeled a kidnapper.

The courts in Cyprus failed to protect Georgia and her son Leonidas and was forced to bring her five-year-old son to a stranger in a strange environment.

Georgia is mounting a fierce legal battle to regain custody of her son and prove that indeed, she was a victim and not a kidnapper.

PSEKA supports the upcoming fundraising events to help Georgia in this fight.

To support this worthwhile cause, call 917-635-8867 for further information.

Georgia will not stop fighting until Leo is back in her loving care.

The Pancyprian Association has two upcoming theatrical productions to be presented in March at the American Theater of Actors, 314 West 54th Street in Manhattan, to support the cause. The first is Tears of Silence starring Paola Hadjilambri on Tuesday, March 1, 7 PM. The play is based on the novel by Aria Socratous, author and contributor to The National Herald, and features the harrowing stories of women who have suffered domestic abuse.

The second event is on Wednesday, March 16, 7 PM, with Onassis, The Play, written and starring Anthony Skordi with production manager Alexandros Ammohostianos. The theater capacity is only 120 seats due to COVID restrictions, so reserve your tickets as soon as possible.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to benefit women survivors of domestic abuse. Tickets are $100 and $50.

More information on tickets and supporting the productions is available by phone: 917-635-8867.