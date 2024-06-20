Pancyprian Association Mourns the Passing of Constantine Iordanou

General News

NEW YORK – Pancyprian Association of America issued a statement mourning the passing of Constantine Iordanou, the businessman and philanthropist who was also a founding member of the Association. Pancyprian President Philip Christopher said in the statement:

The Pancyprian Association mourns the sudden passing of Constantinos (Dino) Iordanou. A founding member of our organization and a member of the Board of Trustees. They say death is a part of life but when it is sudden and unexpected, it is absolutely devastating!

We all remember Dino as part of our (1975-77) championship teams; the young man with lightning speed and a deadly right foot shot. We all remember his business acumen that revolutionized the insurance industry and made the name Dino synonymous with success. The Dino we love the most is the Cypriot young man who came to America seeking the American dream. The Dino who never forgot his roots, culture, heritage and Cyprus. Dino the philanthropist, benefactor to our association and numerous religious and educational institutions.

Dino, the great family man deeply in love with his beautiful wife, Maryanne, and his three wonderful daughters, Danielle, Alexandra and Christina.

Dino, the loving Grandfather (Pappou) carrying pictures of his grandchildren; Dino, the eldest son of a brave wonderful mother, Iphigenia, caring for all members of the family and finally, Dino, the Patriot always fighting for the cause of the Cypriot people for Freedom and Justice.

May you rest in peace Dino!

We will continue to carry the torch of Freedom for Cyprus!

May his memory be eternal.