August 9, 2022

Pancretan Association of Melbourne Youth Delegation to Visit Greece

August 9, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Members of the Pancretan Association of Melbourne with His Eminence Metropolitan Myron of New Zealand and Fr. George Adamakis. Photo: Courtesy of the Pancretan Association of Melbourne
FILE - Members of the Pancretan Association of Melbourne with His Eminence Metropolitan Myron of New Zealand and Fr. George Adamakis. (Photo: Courtesy of the Pancretan Association of Melbourne)

ATHENS – A youth delegation of the Pancretan Association of Melbourne will visit Greece from Friday, September 16 to Wednesday, September 28.

The visit aims to maintain the contact of the youth of the Greek diaspora with their culture and ancestral roots and is held under the auspices of the General Staff of National Defence in collaboration with the PanCretan Association of Melbourne.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

