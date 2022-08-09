Pancretan Association of Melbourne Youth Delegation to Visit Greece

Worldwide

FILE - Members of the Pancretan Association of Melbourne with His Eminence Metropolitan Myron of New Zealand and Fr. George Adamakis. (Photo: Courtesy of the Pancretan Association of Melbourne)

ATHENS – A youth delegation of the Pancretan Association of Melbourne will visit Greece from Friday, September 16 to Wednesday, September 28.

The visit aims to maintain the contact of the youth of the Greek diaspora with their culture and ancestral roots and is held under the auspices of the General Staff of National Defence in collaboration with the PanCretan Association of Melbourne.