May 27, 2024

Panathinaikos Defeats Real Madrid 95-80 to Become EuroLeague Champs

May 27, 2024
By The National Herald
panathinaikos
Kostas Sloukas and Ergin Ataman holding the European trophy won by Panathinaikos in Berlin. Photo: EUROKINISSI

BERLIN – It was a huge victory for Panathinaikos’ basketball team – and for Greece, defeating Real Madrid 95-80 in the EuroLeague final to become champions. With a thrilling comeback in the second half, coach Ergin Ataman’s ‘Greens’ triumphed in the packed ‘Uber Arena’ in Berlin and added a 7th EuroLeague star to their jerseys, matching the number of Greek national championship cups they have won.

Ndiaye shocked Panathinaikos at the start of the first quarter, scoring all 8 of the Spaniards’ initial points with 2 three-pointers and a 2-pointer, Madrid taking an 8-3 lead, but the Greeks recovered under Ataman’s leadership.

In Greece, politics blends with everything, so the Prime Minister and the leader of the official opposition SYRIZA weight in during the celebration.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared it was “another huge success for Greek sport… After a fantastic performance in the final, Panathinaikos returns to the top of Europe, winning the EuroLeague! Warm congratulations!”

Stefanos Kasselakis referred to “a magical year for Greek basketball and Panathinaikos. News travels fast even here in Jerusalem” he said during his trip to the heart of the Middle East in a time of violent conflict. He added: “Congratulations to the Panathinaikos team for their 7th European title. A magical year for Greek basketball and for the club itself. European champions.”

(Material from ANA/MPA was used in this report)

