Panathinaikos Continues to Improve Squad with Nemanja Maksimović Signing

Panathinaikos’ efforts to bolster their squad don’t end with Vitor Hugo, who arrived in Greece on Sunday (January 21), or Tasos Bakasetas, expected in Athens tomorrow (January 22). The “greens” made another significant transfer move on Sunday night (January 21), finalizing an agreement with Nemanja Maksimović for the next 3 years.

The deal between the “greens” and the Serbian midfielder from Getafe was sealed shortly after the Spanish team’s match against Osasuna, where Maksimović scored an impressive header to equalize for Madrid in the 86th minute. Their agreement is set to commence on July 1, 2024.

With the player secured for the summer under a lucrative contract exceeding €2 million annually, Panathinaikos will now engage in discussions with Getafe to arrange an immediate payment of approximately €1 million. This will secure the 29-year-old Serbian ace for Panathinaikos by end of the winter transfer window which closes on January 31st.

Failure to do so could result in the Spaniards losing him as a free agent in the summer. Panathinaikos has intensified their efforts to complete the transfer promptly.