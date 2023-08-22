x

Pan Icarian Brotherhood Will Honor Menendez With Spirit of Icaros

August 22, 2023
By The National Herald
Congress Saudi Arabia
FILE - Sen. Robert Menendez, D-NJ, at a hearing May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)

PHILADELPHIA – U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat long a friend of the Greek-American community, will receive the Spirit of Icaros honor at the Pan Icarian Brotherhood grand banquet in Philadelphia on Sept. 3.

It will be the 120th anniversary of the group’s Supreme Convention and hosted by the Philadelphia’s Atheras chapter at the Sheraton Downtown during the Labor Day weekend in the city.

Menendez is Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and has used his clout in defense of Greece and asking the Congress to bar President Joe Biden’s plan to sell more F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

He is being honored for his support of Greece’s Aegean islands, including Ikaria, and the rule of law regarding their sovereignty, the group said, noting he also authored the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act.

The event will also feature addresses by Professor Ellene Tratras Contis, chair of the Pan Icarian Foundation – which is the Pan Icarian Brotherhood’s charitable arm – as well as the Pan Icarian Brotherhood’s outgoing Supreme President Cathy Pandeladis.

