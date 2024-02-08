Palestinians Fleeing Gaza War Flocking to Greece, Turkey for Asylum

Society

FILE - Awatif Abu Jarad, center, who was displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, carries filled water bottles with her nephews at a makeshift tent camp in the Muwasi area, southern Gaza, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

ATHENS – Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip in the hunt for Hamas terrorists who killed 1200 Israelis and took more than 200 hostage in October is seeing Palestinians caught in the conflict seeking refuge elsewhere, primarily Greece and Turkey.

The Balkan Investigative Reporting Network said data shows that Turkey and Greece are among their main destinations in Southeast Europe, due to Turkey’s vocal anti-Israeli position and Greece’s historic ties with the Palestinians.

https://balkaninsight.com/2024/02/05/palestinians-fleeing-to-southeast-europe-mostly-seek-asylum-in-turkey-greece/

In 1982, after Israel invaded Lebanon to destroy the Palestine Liberation Organization, Greek ships transferred PLO chief Yasser Arafat to Athens, although Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is standing with Israel.

Turkey does not issue migration data every month, but it seems likely that the recent conflict prompted more Palestinians to come to Turkey, according to statistics, the site said.

It added that 18,113 Palestinians were registered as irregular migrants in the country in 2023, nearly three times more than the number in 2022, which was 6,628. In the first 18 days of January 2024 alone, 515 Palestinians registered as irregular migrants in Turkey.

There are no official statistics on how many of these irregular migrants have received temporary protection or international protection in Turkey.

“Greece has always been a destination country for people from Palestine, especially the islands of Kos and Samos … after the terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel and the conflict that followed, the situation changed,” the Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum told BIRN.

As of early October 2023, the number of Palestinian asylum seekers in closed control camps in Greece was 3,000. However, by the end of January 2024, that number had dropped to 2,100.

The majority are young men who crossed the Greek border requesting international protection status.

UNHCR’s last weekly report, covering January 15–21 2023, said 15,859 refugees and migrants are currently in closed controlled access centers in Greece. Most are from Syria and Afghanistan, 33 percent each and Palestinians next at 13 percent.