June 11, 2024

Palestinian DC Chef and Senegalese Restaurant in New Orleans Win Coveted James Beard Awards

June 11, 2024
By Associated Press
Michael RafidiMike Rafidi
Chef Michael Rafidi of Albi in Washington, D.C., stands on the red carpet before the James Beard Awards ceremony Monday, June 10, 2024, in Chicago. Rafidi won the James Beard award for Outstanding Chef. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO (AP) — A Palestinian chef using ancient cooking techniques a Senegalese restaurant in New Orleans and an upscale Thai restaurant in Oregon won coveted James Beard awards Monday at a red carpet awards ceremony in Chicago.

More than 100 restaurants were finalists across 22 categories for the culinary world’s equivalent of the Oscars with diverse range of cuisine and chef experience, a recent shift following turbulent, pandemic-era years for the James Beard Foundation. Just being a finalist can bring wide recognition and boost business. The most anticipated categories included awards for outstanding restaurateur, chef and restaurant.

Michael Rafidi, whose Washington, D.C., restaurant Albi was awarded a coveted Michelin Star in 2022, won outstanding chef among five finalists. Albi, which is Arabic for “my heart,” pays homage to Rafidi’s Palestinian roots by using Old World food preparation techniques. Everything is cooked over charcoal, including grape leaves stuffed with lamb and sfeeha, a meat pie.

“This is for Palestine and all the Palestinian people out there,” Rafidi told The Associated Press after winning the award. Rafidi, who wore a traditional black and white checkered keffiyeh, said he kept thinking of his Palestinian grandfather, who was also a chef, and how he paved the way for him.

Restaurants apply for the awards. Judges, who mostly remain anonymous, try the cuisine before voting. Nominees are reviewed for the food as well as for a behavioral code of ethics, including how employees are treated. On Monday, winners announced at the Lyric Opera of Chicago venue were given engraved medallions.

The award for best new restaurant went to Dakar NOLA, a Senegalese restaurant in New Orleans.

“I always knew that West Africa has something to say,” said chef Serigne Mbaye. “That kept me going.”

A sampling of East African cuisine is prepared at the Baobab Fare restaurant, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Detroit. For Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere _ who own Baobab Fare in Detroit _ a win among the five finalists in the James Beard’s “Outstanding Restaurateur” category would be personal. The couple, who fled Burundi about a decade ago, faced a difficult road as refugees opening a business in America. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The James Beard Foundation has bestowed awards since 1991, except in 2020 and 2021 when the organization scrapped them as the restaurant industry was reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation was also facing criticism over a lack of racial diversity and allegations about some nominees’ behavior. Foundation officials vowed to improve ethical standards and be more “reflective of the industry.”

An upscale Thai restaurant that uses Pacific Northwest ingredients, Langbaan won outstanding restaurant, while Chicago restaurant Lula Cafe, a bistro that opened in 1999 on the city’s North Side, won an award for outstanding hospitality.

Erika and Kelly Whitaker, a Colorado couple, won outstanding restauranteur.

People arrive for the James Beard Awards Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Their Id Est Hospitality Group runs several Colorado restaurants including The Wolf’s Tailor, which serves wild game like smoked venison. Their restaurants have a focus on zero waste and sustainability practices.

“We don’t particularly chase these awards,” Kelly Whitaker said. “But we definitely chase the platform this brings.”


By SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press

Representatives for Langbaan in Portland, Ore., pose together on the red carpet before the James Beard Awards ceremony Monday, June 10, 2024, in Chicago. Langbaan won the James Beard award for Outstanding Restaurant. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO (AP) — A Palestinian chef using ancient cooking techniques a Senegalese restaurant in New Orleans and an upscale Thai restaurant in Oregon won coveted James Beard awards Monday at a red carpet awards ceremony in Chicago.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey businessman who prosecutors say bribed Sen.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Buy now, pay later” services are a popular way that shoppers pay for goods.

NEW YORK (AP) — The first month of the WNBA season drew its highest attendance since the league's second season in 1998 and the best television ratings in its history, the WNBA announced Tuesday.

The organization behind the Oscars elected over a dozen individuals to its board of governors, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday.

