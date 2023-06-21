Pakistan Mulls Suit Against Greece, EU for Refugee Boat Sinking

Society

Rescue workers carry bodies from a coast guard vessel to a refrigerated truck at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Athens late Wednesday, June 14, 2023. An overcrowded fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank off the coast of Greece, leaving dozens of people dead and many more missing in one of the worst disasters of its kind this year. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Piling more pressure on Greece’s interim government in the aftermath of the sinking under undisclosed reasons of a refugee boat in which hundreds were feared drowned, Pakistan is said to be considering legal action against Greece and the European Union.

Pakistan authorities arrested 10 alleged human traffickers and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also ordered an immediate crackdown on agents engaged in people smuggling, saying they would be “severely punished,” said Al Jazeera.

An investigating committee has been set up and its finding could then determine whether a suit would be brought faulting Greece for not intervening to rescue the ship and the EU, which prohibits refugees.

State officials have suggested that course of action is likely, said SL Press and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has assured that the government will take strict action, Greece in the crosshairs.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the official news agency APP, will look into the incident to try to determine what happened as Greece is keeping the survivors isolated to prevent them talking to reporters.

It is estimated that more than 300 Pakistanis perished in the ship sinking in international waters but in Greece’s search-and-rescue area off Pylos in the Peloponnese, garnering intense scrutiny.

The Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan said that 88 people have officially been registered as missing by family members, including 22 from the remote mountain village of Bandali.

Tarek Aldroobi, a man who had three relatives on board, told CNN that they had seen Greek authorities towing the vessel with ropes – but says they were tied in the “wrong places,” which caused it to capsize.