January 30, 2023

Pair of Turkish F-16s Infringe Athens FIR; Fly Over Oinousses, Chios and Panaghia

January 30, 2023
By Athens News Agency
(AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, FILE)
F-16. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, FILE)

AEGEAN – A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets on Monday entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting flight plans and infringed Greek air space.

At 13:37 the formation flew over Oinousses at 25,000 feet, then over Panaghia at 13:45 and again over Oinousses at 22,000 feet and a minute later over the northeastern coast of Chios at 28,000 feet.

The Turkish military aircraft were recongnised and intercepted by Greek fighter jets according to international rules and standard practice.

