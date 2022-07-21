x

July 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Guest Viewpoints

Painting Evokes Memories of Revered Greek Villages​

July 21, 2022
By Constance M. Constant​​
Painting by Bill Anderson
Village of Limnes - Crete, painting by Bill Anderson. Photo by Constance M. Constant with permission of the artist

Walking along Southern California’s busy Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) we noticed “something Greek” in a shop window. Two blocks away, we had enjoyed the spectacular Pacific shoreline and watched expert, young surfers flying off immense waves. Then we spotted the painting of a Greek Orthodox Church.​​

Yes, Greek names, words, and pictures spark our attention. My husband and I notice Greek surnames on movie and TV credits, perhaps because the generation we were born into greatly influenced our present thoughts and actions.​​

Both of us, children of Greek pioneer immigrants, are from the generation who grew up with anglicized first names because our baptismal names were “too foreign sounding” in early and mid-20th century USA. In elementary school, I could easily be the victim of childish nastiness as Konstantina, because it was not “American.” Other non-English speaking immigrant groups experienced the same. So, I became Constance; Plato turned into Peter; Triantafilia translated to Rosalind; Nikoletta became Collete; and Konstantinos turned into Gus, but sometimes into Charles. ​​

On PCH, in Sunset Beach, our Hellenic “radar” had focused on a lovely impressionist watercolor in the window of The Anderson Gallery – an engaging sight on a highway dotted with stores selling surfboards, bodysuits, and kayaks.​​

Entering the relaxed but classy art gallery was a treat. Our eyes scanned bright colors, sculptures, and a variety of exquisite paintings (mostly watercolors) including action-filled baseball themes, horses, beaches, surfing, etc. California’s Huntington Beach, Sunset Beach, and Seal Beach are acclaimed surfing spots on the Pacific.​​

The proprietor warmly greeted us and hearing my husband’s question, “Is that painting from Greece?,” walked to the window display to bring the painting closer for our inspection.​​

“This is one of my Greek pieces… I painted it in Crete… the village of Limnes. Do ​you know the island?”​​

Noted California artist and gallery owner, Bill Anderson, then described exciting Greek travels “where there is much to see and paint … where people are so hospitable,” while showing us a published book of his beautiful Greek collection. ​​​​​​​​

“Baseball scenes around the gallery show my lifelong love of the sport. I didn’t connect with Crete until my wife and I traveled there a decade ago. We fell in love with Greece. Have you been there?”​​

Sometimes, we older Greek Americans are surprised when fellow Americans of other ethnicities are knowledgeable about our Hellenic culture. My memories revert to my Chicago childhood where our neighbors had no familiarity with Greeks, except for: “Weren’t they an ancient people?” When we were asked: “Do you go to church?” our positive answer: “Yes, we are Greek Orthodox” caused more confusion. Did “Orthodox” make us Jews? Or did “Greek” mean we worshiped Zeus? We usually explained we’ve been Christians since “day 1.” Many Americans of that era seemed to be uninformed about anything Greek. Our foods were labeled “greenhorn fare.”​​

When my mother needed basic Greek staples, we traveled across town to Halsted Street to buy feta, fillo, kasseri, yogurt, kalamata olives, etc. Today, American supermarket chains carry those items – and they’re not even shelved on the foreign foods aisle. Thankfully, knowledge about us has grown.​​

Sunset Beach is famous for surfing. Instead, we focused on a captivating watercolor reminding us of familiar, old Greek villages on the other side of the world. Yellowing mountainous terrain, domed village churches, red tile roofs, verdant colors suggesting olive trees and cypresses brought to mind clay pots of sweet basil, tolling church bells, and beloved family, of course.​​

French Impressionist Edgar Degas advised his artist contemporaries: “Art is not what you see but what you make others see.” Thanks to meeting a gifted artist on a sunny California afternoon, we delighted in his beautifully painted, Cretan village, which granted us a virtual journey to Greece — without leaving Pacific Coast Highway.​​

Constance M. Constant is the author of Austin Lunch, Greek American Recollections (Cosmos Publishing, 2005) and American Kid, Nazi-Occupied Greece Through a Child’s Eyes (Year of the Book, 2015).

RELATED

Guest Viewpoints
What Is True Freedom

As we celebrate the 4th of July, and remember America’s declaration of political independence from Great Britain, we hear many weighty and passionate words about freedom.

Guest Viewpoints
Life of the Mind – and Survival
Guest Viewpoints
Jefferson and Korais: The Deep Roots of Greco-American Friendship

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Greece: Megara Wildfire Flames Reach People’s Yards – Fire in Penteli Subsiding

MEGARA, Greece — A wildfire that broke out in the west Attica area of Megara earlier on Wednesday is fully fledged and is now directly threatening homes which are scattered in the area, said the Fire Brigade late afternoon Wednesday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings