PΜ Announces €1.1B Worth of New Measures in Price Hike Address

Politics

ATHENS – A three-month package of additional support measures against price hikes in energy costs for households and low income earners will be outlined in detail on Thursday morning by the relevant ministers, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening.

The ministers of finance, energy and rural development will present these measures, which, the premier noted, concern “the most vulnerable citizens and the middle class.”

These measures, “worth 1.1 billion euros, will provide relief for 3.2 million vulnerable citizens, but also households with an income of up to 30,000 euros per annum.” He referred to low income workers, families and pensioners as those who currently need an income boost the most.

Mitsotakis also mentioned a “brave state subsidy for power bills, and a partial absorption of price hikes in fuel costs, covering for up to 180 litres worth of car mobility costs.”

These are combined with specific relief measures for farmers and small-to-medium sized enterprises, “which are afflicted the most by high electricity bills.”

A new, reduced property tax (ENFIA) was also mentioned by Mitsotakis, as was a second minimum wage increase.

This all comes in the context of the government’s running support initiative which has already seen some 2.6 billion euros in state funds so far funnelled towards tackling this energy crisis, he added.

Russia’s invasion in Ukraine brought back war in Europe, he noted, and “it also gave rise to an immense crisis in energy costs, threatening prosperity across all societies.”