x

October 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.97 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Events

‘OXI’ Day Dinner & Celebration on October 28 in Orange, CT

October 11, 2022
By The National Herald
stratiths_me_th_mhtera_toy_prin_thn_anaxrhsh_gia_to_alvaniko_metwpo_15_0_type13265
A mother says farewell to her son as he goes off to the Albanian front in 1940. She holds an icon of St. George, the patron saint of Greece. (Photo: By Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hellenic Republic, via Wikimedia Commons)

ORANGE, CT – The Hellenic Bar Association of Connecticut and the AHEPA Yankee District 7 sponsor an ‘OXI’ Day dinner on Friday, October 28 at Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church Lightle Center Hall, 480 Racebrook Road in Orange, CT, to commemorate Greece’s historic and heroic resistance to the Axis forces in the beginning of the Second World War.

At this event, former Representative Themis Klarides will be recognized for her long-term public service and distinguished leadership in the Connecticut Legislature. Guests will enjoy Greek cuisine and entertainment, music by Peter Halepas and Co.

Tickets are $50 per person.

For further information and reservations, please contact: Greg Stamos via email: stamosatty@sbcglobal.net or phone: 203-735-9293 or Vagos Hadjimichael via email: ehadjimichael@fairfield.edu or phone: 203-747-0203

Reservations will be accepted until October 25.

RELATED

General News
Michael Psaros Addresses Archons at ‘Nicholas Bouras Award’ Banquet

NEW YORK – Archon Michael Psaros the recipient of this year’s ‘Nicholas Bouras Award for Extraordinary Archon Stewardship’, delivered a thoughtful and dynamic speech upon accepting the Award.

United States
Alexandra Papadopoulou: The Duty of a Greek Diplomat Is to Promote Her Country
Events
St. Thomas Community Hosts Agora Festival in Cherry Hill, NJ

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Russia Blasts Kyiv, Other Ukrainian Cities in Deadly Strikes (Video)

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings