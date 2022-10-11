‘OXI’ Day Dinner & Celebration on October 28 in Orange, CT

Events

A mother says farewell to her son as he goes off to the Albanian front in 1940. She holds an icon of St. George, the patron saint of Greece. (Photo: By Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hellenic Republic, via Wikimedia Commons)

ORANGE, CT – The Hellenic Bar Association of Connecticut and the AHEPA Yankee District 7 sponsor an ‘OXI’ Day dinner on Friday, October 28 at Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church Lightle Center Hall, 480 Racebrook Road in Orange, CT, to commemorate Greece’s historic and heroic resistance to the Axis forces in the beginning of the Second World War.

At this event, former Representative Themis Klarides will be recognized for her long-term public service and distinguished leadership in the Connecticut Legislature. Guests will enjoy Greek cuisine and entertainment, music by Peter Halepas and Co.

Tickets are $50 per person.

For further information and reservations, please contact: Greg Stamos via email: stamosatty@sbcglobal.net or phone: 203-735-9293 or Vagos Hadjimichael via email: ehadjimichael@fairfield.edu or phone: 203-747-0203

Reservations will be accepted until October 25.