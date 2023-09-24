Over Street Protests, New Democracy Lawmakers Approve 6th Work Day

Politics

ATHENS – Ignoring street demonstrations by Greek workers and unions, the Parliament controlled by the ruling New Democracy approved labor law changes that could add a sixth working day and vary employee schedules.

The measure was approved on a vote of 158-142, backed by all the Conservative lawmakers and rejected by all others in the body despite union complaints that it added hours to the work week, said teleSUREnglish.

https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Greece-Passes-Law-to-Extend-Working-Week-and-Working-Hours-20230922-0012.html

It was pushed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who critics said is trying to benefit employers and big business and strip workers of rights although Greeks already work 41 hours a week, more than any other Europeans, but are paid less.

Labor Minister Adonis Georgiadis defended the bill by arguing that it does not eliminate either the eight-hour day or the five-day week but that it makes workers schedules flexible to “reduce undeclared overtime” to protect workers.

The new law however increases the maximum working time to 13 hours per day and 78 hours per week and allows workers to voluntarily have a second job of five hours a day alongside their main activity of eight hours a day.

In addition, it establishes that companies can impose a sixth working day for which workers will receive an additional 40 percent of their daily salary but unions took to the streets to demonstrate against it.

The government said the rules would apply only in “exceptional conditions” but rival parties and unions said the law will make six working days a week common because they said labor inspections are practically non-existent.

The legal reform also introduces contracts for so-called On-Call Employees who will practically not have a fixed schedule since their employer will be able to call them to work when required.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the capital, Thessaloniki, Patras, Larissa and other cities against the lab law changes but were ignored, with more than 6,000 gathering in Athens.

“We will not become modern slaves” and “the Eight-hour day was and will be a workers’ conquest,” were slogans on signs held by protesters who marched outside Parliament in vain.

Sokratis Famelos, head of the parliamentary group of the major opposition SYRIZA said the Conservative government was moving towards the “full deregulation” of fundamental labor rights to the benefit of big business interests.