Over Objections, Anastasiades Signs Sex Education Gender Bill

Politics

FILE - UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenca, left, and Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades talk during their meeting at the Presidential palace in the divided capital, Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Setting aside a warning from the Attorney-General that it’s unconstitutional, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades signed a sex education bill critics said would teach children an abomination.

Independent lawmaker Andreas Themistocleous said the measure will “teach kids that there are 64 genders, about gender fluidity. So that Kostakis was born a boy and then became Mariyoulla,” drawing a backlash.

Anastasiades’ office said it was aware of the AG’s opinion but that the law would adhere to international agreements to which it has signed and he cited the United Nations convention on the rights of children, The Cyprus Mail said.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou had sent House President Annita Demetriou a letter outlining the move as unconstitutional and that it would not be feasible to easily implement.

Demetriou said that Prodromou’s attempts to interfere in parliament’s scheduled vote on mandating sex education in schools was “blatantly unethical” and violated the separation of powers, the paper also reported.