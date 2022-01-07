x

January 7, 2022

Over-50’s Next in Line for COVID-19 Vaccinations in Greece?

By The National Herald
ΣΤΙΓΜΙΟΤΥΠΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΥΓΕΙΑΣ ΣΤΗΝ Λ.ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΑΣ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
A nurse administers a booster vaccine against COVID-19 to a woman, at Alexandras Health Center in Athens, Greece, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – Mandatory shots against COVID-19 in Greece aren’t required for all of society – only health care workers and soon those over-60 – but the rising pandemic could make those over 50 years old next.

The New Democracy government of Prime Minister Kyriakis Mitsotakis – who backed away from a pledge to consider mandatory shots for all – is considering bringing in those 50-59 as well, said Kathimerini.

“The decision to impose age criteria in the mandatory nature of the vaccine has paid off, and the age limits could be further lowered, if it is necessary,” said Deputy Interior Minister Stelios Petsas.

Those over 60 who aren’t vaccinated must make an appointment for the first of three required shots by Jan. 16 or face 100-euro ($113) monthly fines, the amount deducted from their benefits for violating pensioners.

Dendias Calls for Support of Dialogue with Russia at NATO Meeting

ATHENS - Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias called on NATO to support dialogue with Russia, during a teleconference of the alliance's Foreign Ministers on Friday, diplomatic sources said.

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

Chicago Νixes School for 3rd Day as Virus, Union Sebate Rage

CHICAGO — Leaders of the nation's third-largest school district canceled classes for a third consecutive day as heated negotiations continued with the Chicago Teachers Union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

