Over-50’s Next in Line for COVID-19 Vaccinations in Greece?

A nurse administers a booster vaccine against COVID-19 to a woman, at Alexandras Health Center in Athens, Greece, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – Mandatory shots against COVID-19 in Greece aren’t required for all of society – only health care workers and soon those over-60 – but the rising pandemic could make those over 50 years old next.

The New Democracy government of Prime Minister Kyriakis Mitsotakis – who backed away from a pledge to consider mandatory shots for all – is considering bringing in those 50-59 as well, said Kathimerini.

“The decision to impose age criteria in the mandatory nature of the vaccine has paid off, and the age limits could be further lowered, if it is necessary,” said Deputy Interior Minister Stelios Petsas.

Those over 60 who aren’t vaccinated must make an appointment for the first of three required shots by Jan. 16 or face 100-euro ($113) monthly fines, the amount deducted from their benefits for violating pensioners.