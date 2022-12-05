x

December 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 29ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Politics

Over 5 bln Euros Earmarked for ‘Peloponnesos 2030’ Development Plan, PM Mitsotakis Says

December 5, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΤΡΙΠΟΛΗ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΒΙΤΣΑΡΑΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his cabinet in Tripolis, 5 Dec. 2022 (Photo by GIORGOS VITSARAS/EUROKINISSI)

TRIPOLIS – Over 200 projects are included in the Comprehensive Development Plan for the Region of the Peloponnese for 2030, totalling 5.25 billion euros, which was presented on Monday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his cabinet in Tripolis.

“We thought it was appropriate to show the same care we are showing for the two large urban centers of Athens and Thessaloniki, at least, for every region of Greece,” Mitsotakis said, calling it “a fair development” in which no region or prefecture lags behind others and every citizen has the same opportunities and access to services.

Funding for the plan will come from public Greek funds and European ones, while the plan will redress outstanding issues of the past and deficiencies of the region, while others relate to development, one which should bring more jobs, increase salaries, be environmentally friendly, and adapt to digital challenges.

Mt. Maenalon will be protected and its core remain off bounds to human interaction, he asserted, so that renewable energy resources will be placed elsewhere, with smaller repercussions to the environment.

The plan for the Peloponnese, the premier said, would move along four directions: developing networks and infrastructure, bringing in investments, improving citizens’ lives, and upgrading structures and services to serve every citizen’s needs.

RELATED

Politics
Labor Ministry Annnounces Six New Employment Programs to Create 68,000 Jobs

ATHENS - A total of 68,000 new jobs will be created by six new employment programs, three of which will launch this week and the other three in 2023, said the Labor & Social Affairs Ministry on Monday.

Society
Shopping Hours during Christmas Period
Politics
Greece, Bulgaria Talk Reviving Bosphorus Strait Bypass Gas Line

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Tunisia Part 2 – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis (Video)

The coveted exotic beauty of Tunisia is revealed by the 2nd episode of our Mission…To Tunisia – A TNH Documentary.

TRIPOLIS - Over 200 projects are included in the Comprehensive Development Plan for the Region of the Peloponnese for 2030, totalling 5.

ATHENS – A ‘Virtual Assistance’ service for the general public has been launched in 85 countries by the Foreign Ministry of Greece, including in all 126 Greek consular locations, according to an announcement.

BOSTON — A Massachusetts ex-town official seen on surveillance video marching through the U.

HAVACO — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.