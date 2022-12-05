Over 5 bln Euros Earmarked for ‘Peloponnesos 2030’ Development Plan, PM Mitsotakis Says

Politics

TRIPOLIS – Over 200 projects are included in the Comprehensive Development Plan for the Region of the Peloponnese for 2030, totalling 5.25 billion euros, which was presented on Monday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his cabinet in Tripolis.

“We thought it was appropriate to show the same care we are showing for the two large urban centers of Athens and Thessaloniki, at least, for every region of Greece,” Mitsotakis said, calling it “a fair development” in which no region or prefecture lags behind others and every citizen has the same opportunities and access to services.

Funding for the plan will come from public Greek funds and European ones, while the plan will redress outstanding issues of the past and deficiencies of the region, while others relate to development, one which should bring more jobs, increase salaries, be environmentally friendly, and adapt to digital challenges.

Mt. Maenalon will be protected and its core remain off bounds to human interaction, he asserted, so that renewable energy resources will be placed elsewhere, with smaller repercussions to the environment.

The plan for the Peloponnese, the premier said, would move along four directions: developing networks and infrastructure, bringing in investments, improving citizens’ lives, and upgrading structures and services to serve every citizen’s needs.