November 25, 2022

Over 10,000 Incidents of Violence against Women Reported This Year

November 25, 2022
By Athens News Agency
greek police car ribbon (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos, File)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos, File)

ATHENS – Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos on Friday visited Syntagma Square in central Athens and talked with female police officers from the domestic violence department, who were there handing out information leaflets regarding domestic abuse on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

“For the Citizen Protection Ministry and for the Greek Police, every day is a day of effective actions against violence targeting women,” Theodorikakos said, and urged all women who feel unsafe in any way to speak openly and report it to the police.

Additionally, he pointed out that over 10,000 incidents of violence, in their vast majority against women, have been dealt with by the 18 Greek police offices for domestic violence this year. “All together we will effectively address the violence against women,” Theodorikakos concluded.

