Ouzo Talk Latest Podcast Features My Greek Odyssey’s Peter Maneas

SYDNEY – The latest episode of the Ouzo Talk Podcast for the Greek diaspora is now available, with Peter Maneas, host of the TV series My Greek Odyssey, joining Tom Skolarikis and Nick Athanassiou in the studio to discuss the hit series.

With series five and six of My Greek Odyssey to be released over the coming year and a half and with Maneas now having achieved his goal of setting foot on every inhabited Greek island, the proud Kytherian offers his best travel advice, while recounting some of the series’ most memorable moments.

Skolarikis noted via email: “We’re committed to promoting our heritage and the successes of proud Greeks of the diaspora… We wish you, your businesses, and families all the best for 2022.”

Ouzo Talk is also now creating videos which are available online, including Maneas speaking about flag raising with the Evzones: https://youtu.be/rRxDs6lY1tc and Maneas sharing his Greek island travel tips: https://youtu.be/kTixpgSi_7s.