x

January 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

VIDEO

Ouzo Talk Latest Podcast Features My Greek Odyssey’s Peter Maneas

January 25, 2022
By The National Herald
FB_OT
Ouzo Talk is co-hosted by Greek-Australians Tom Skolarikis and Nick Athanassiou. Photo: Courtesy of Ouzo Talk

SYDNEY – The latest episode of the Ouzo Talk Podcast for the Greek diaspora is now available, with Peter Maneas, host of the TV series My Greek Odyssey, joining Tom Skolarikis and Nick Athanassiou in the studio to discuss the hit series.

With series five and six of My Greek Odyssey to be released over the coming year and a half and with Maneas now having achieved his goal of setting foot on every inhabited Greek island, the proud Kytherian offers his best travel advice, while recounting some of the series’ most memorable moments.

Skolarikis noted via email: “We’re committed to promoting our heritage and the successes of proud Greeks of the diaspora… We wish you, your businesses, and families all the best for 2022.”

Ouzo Talk is also now creating videos which are available online, including Maneas speaking about flag raising with the Evzones: https://youtu.be/rRxDs6lY1tc and Maneas sharing his Greek island travel tips: https://youtu.be/kTixpgSi_7s.

 

 

RELATED

Society
Elpida Snowstorm Leaves Greece Covered in White, Black and Blue

ATHENS – A major snow storm that had been predicted for days still caught residents in Greece offguard and the New Democracy government scrambling for answers as to why motorists were stuck for hours on major roads.

Society
In Mourning Yet Again, NYC Prepares to Honor Fallen Officer
Society
Police: 6 Found Dead at Milwaukee Home Had Been Shot

Top Stories

Culture

If you are reading this today, you can thank your parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and previous ancestors for your existence.

Politics

A former senator, minister, cabinet secretary, chief of staff to Australian former PM John Howard for more than a decade, Arthur Synodinos is Australia’s ambassador to the United States since 2020.

General News

Anton "Tony" Mandros, 87, of Portsmouth, RI, passed to his eternal reward on January 19.

Church

Church

Video

Ouzo Talk Latest Podcast Features My Greek Odyssey’s Peter Maneas

SYDNEY – The latest episode of the Ouzo Talk Podcast for the Greek diaspora is now available, with Peter Maneas, host of the TV series My Greek Odyssey, joining Tom Skolarikis and Nick Athanassiou in the studio to discuss the hit series.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings