April 21, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

Our Work is the Best Guarantee of Credibility, PM Mitsotakis Says

April 21, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΙΣ ΠΕΡΙΦΕΡΕΙΑΚΕΣ ΕΝΟΤΗΤΕΣ ΑΡΓΟΛΙΔΑΣ, ΑΡΚΑΔΙΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΣΣΗΝΙΑΣ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Nafplion and Mycenae on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

NAFPLIO – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday visited Nafplion and Mycenae where he spoke with citizens, attended the signing of the contract for the construction of the road axis that will connect Argolida region’s network with the A7 “Moreas” highway, which is the “backbone” of the Peloponnese, and visited the site where another infrastructure project will be developed, the marina of Nafplion.

“We want to talk about the account of our work, because it is the best guarantee of credibility for the citizens,” he underlined.

“I feel very clear in my conscience as I am starting this new tour and I want to ask the Greek people to once again sign the new agreement of truth for New Democracy’s relations with the Greek society. We have kept the country steady and safe in the midst of unprecedented crises. And at the same time we implemented all the main pillars of our pre-election programme. And compare this course of this four-year period in relation to what had happened in the previous four-year period,” he added.

“We seek comparison for our work. We seek neither conflict nor toxicity,” the prime minister said.

