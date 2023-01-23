x

January 23, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

CARTOONS

Our Stolen ‘Brain Drain’

January 23, 2023
By The National Herald
Our Stolen ‘Brain Drain’
Our Stolen ‘Brain Drain’

RELATED

CARTOONS
Democracy’s Magnanimity!

CARTOONS
The Caryatids Commenting!
CARTOONS
“Money on Wheels” Forever!

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

PM Mitsotakis Says Cost of Living Now Biggest Worry for Greeks (Video)

ATHENS – Eclipsing the waning COVID-19 pandemic and even war talk from Turkey, Greeks are more concerned about the cost of living that his government is trying to contain, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

NICOSIA - On an island where eating songbirds as a delicacy – despite prohibitions being widely ignored – Cyprus authorities for the first time have fined people for poisoning wild birds to protect their chickens.

ANKARA - US President Joe Biden's push to sell Turkey more F-16 fighter jets and upgrade the Turkish Air Force – which could be used against Greece in a conflict – could soon be surpassed by Greece hoping to acquire more advanced F-35's.

ATHENS - Tourism is the golden goose that could kill Greece – overtourism that spoils the reason why people visit – especially for the popular island of Corfu that is being developed, Irish writer Richard Pine – who lives in Greece – said he fears.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.