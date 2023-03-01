Our Priority Is Treating the Injured and Support of the Victims’ Families, Health Minister Says

Politics

Debris of trains lie on the rail lines after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

ATHENS – Treating those who have been injured and the support of those who had lost their loved ones in the tragic train accident in Tempi was the priority for the health ministry at this time, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said on Wednesday in statements outside the General Hospital of Larissa.

Visibly devastated, the health minister spoke of a tragedy but said that “the injured in the hospitals are in good hands”. He said most of the injured were in a reasonably good condition and that the state was “next to the relatives”, adding that the work of identifying the injured and the dead had already begun.

“We have psychologists to support the relatives. It is a terrifying process for parents and family. We will try to make identification as swift as possible, despite the difficulties”, he added.

He emphasised that it was important “for the process to go quickly, so that most people find their loved ones.”