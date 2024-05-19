x

Ouch! Philadelphia’s Almyra Greek Restaurant Sure Disappoints This Critic

May 19, 2024
By The National Herald
1
(PHOTO: https://almyrarestaurant.com/)

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s food critic Craig LaBan was a fan of humble patty melts, mushroom barley soup, and stuffed cabbage at Little Pete’s Greek eatery that brought comfort food, but not of what replaced it: the upscale Almyra restaurant.

He said Almyra offers “Instagram-ready Greek island party vibes, but not much else,” and didn’t like the giant white urns shooting pink and white bougainvillea vines into the rafters nor a pounding bouzouki in a 200-seat dining room.

“Is there a more festive new restaurant space in Philly right now than Almyra, the latest creation by the team behind Estia? I doubt it, as iPhone flashes pop off around the room,” he said. But he wants good food, not flash.

He said it feels more like a Mykonos celebration in Philadelphia even if the name refers to a Greek goddess of sea breezes, disappointed by the lack of a compelling vision for what “modern Greek” food might be beyond recasting familiar flavors with touches like turning bifteki beef patties into dumplings.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

