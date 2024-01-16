Ottawa DOP Euphrosyne Ch. 292 Christmas Dinner Social with AHEPA Family

United States

The Ottawa Daughters of Penelope at the Christmas Dinner Social. (Photo: Courtesy of DOP)

OTTAWA, ONTARIO – The Ottawa Daughters of Penelope (DOP), AHEPA, Maids of Athena and Sons of Pericles Family celebrated the holidays together with a Christmas Dinner Social at the beautiful River Lounge Ottawa, organized by Sister Cathy Pantieras. Everyone enjoyed a wonderful evening. In attendance were Sons of Pericles President Yanni Krassakopoulos, Ottawa Philoptochos President Georgina Karlis, MOA Grand Treasurer Falia Pantieras, MOA District 23 Advisor Cathy Pantieras, Past Canadian President Alice Sophianopoulos, and Ottawa DOP President Jenny Papadopoulos.

The celebration included a delicious meal, music, an Ottawa AHEPA Family slide show, and dancing. Special events included a celebration of Sister Alice Sophianopoulos’ birthday with cake and songs and a beautiful gift basket door prize, donated by DOP Grand Governor Zone V Sister Xanthe Vafopoulou, for the lucky winner.

One hundred and thirty pounds of non-perishable food donations as well as monetary donations were collected at the social and delivered to the Ottawa Food Bank for the community in need.

The DOP also collected 150 handwritten and decorated holiday cards for seniors in the community and delivered them to Villa Marconi Nursing Home, one card for each resident to open to share the holiday spirit.

The Ottawa DOP thanked everyone for their generous food and holiday card donations and wished everyone and their families Happy New Year with health and happiness.