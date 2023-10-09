Ottawa Daughters of Penelope Euphrosyne Chapter 292 Hosts Movie Night

Associations

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Euphrosyne Chapter 292 hosted a movie appreciation night for donors on September 28. The event, a great social way to start the 2023-24 year with DOP Sisters and friends, was hosted by Cathy Makris at SoHo Champagne’s theater room outfitted with velvet curtains, round lights, carpeted floor, padded seats, and cup holders.

The 17 guests were treated to snack trays with popcorn, chocolates, candy, donuts, and water. In keeping with the Barbie movie theme, guests sported pink attire and blond wigs. The ladies had fun being together and catching up with each other. In a statement via email, the chapter thanked everyone for their donations and support.