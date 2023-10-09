x

Ottawa Daughters of Penelope Euphrosyne Chapter 292 Hosts Movie Night

October 9, 2023
By The National Herald
DOP Ottawa 292 Movie Night IMG_1765
Ottawa Daughters of Penelope Euphrosyne Chapter 292 and guests at their Movie Night event. Photo: Courtesy of DOP

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Euphrosyne Chapter 292 hosted a movie appreciation night for donors on September 28. The event, a great social way to start the 2023-24 year with DOP Sisters and friends, was hosted by Cathy Makris at SoHo Champagne’s theater room outfitted with velvet curtains, round lights, carpeted floor, padded seats, and cup holders.

The 17 guests were treated to snack trays with popcorn, chocolates, candy, donuts, and water. In keeping with the Barbie movie theme, guests sported pink attire and blond wigs. The ladies had fun being together and catching up with each other. In a statement via email, the chapter thanked everyone for their donations and support.

Guests enjoyed snack trays with popcorn, chocolate, candy, donuts, and water at Movie Night. Photo: Courtesy of DOP
Left to right: Tassy and Efharis at the Ottawa Daughters of Penelope Euphrosyne Chapter 292 Movie Night. Photo: Courtesy of DOP

