April 14, 2023

Church

Orthodox Good Friday in Israel (Photos)

April 14, 2023
By Associated Press
(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM – Orthodox Christian worshippers carry crosses during a Good Friday procession in Jerusalem’s Old City, Friday, April 14, 2023.

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

