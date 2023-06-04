x

June 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Community

Orthodox Faithful Invited to Digital Fellowship with Elder Ephraim

June 4, 2023
By The National Herald
efraim-kainourgia-1_19_419604_type13265
Elder Ephraim, Abbot of the Holy Monastery of Vatopedi Mount Athos. (File photo: Holy Monastery of Vatopedi)

ATHENS – The organization Pemptousia has extended a remarkable invitation to the faithful and friends of Orthodox Christianity to participate in a ‘Digital Fellowship with Elder Ephraim, Abbot of the Holy Monastery of Vatopedi Mount Athos’ on Saturday, June 10 7:30 PM Athens time, 12:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time in the United States.

The talk will be in Greek with simultaneous translation into English, Romanian, French, Russian, Georgian and Arabic.

There will be time for questions and answers after the talk.

Those interested may join by registering in advance through his for this link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMuf-irrDgiHtyH6Xp88zDsH1FqwznVE9_r

Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting, and they are asked to install the ZOOM ‘Desktop or mobile’ app in order to be able to listen to the different languages.

Zoom Instructions

Click here: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362233-Upgrade-update-to-the-latest-version OR Sign in to Zoom desktop client. Click your profile picture then click Check for Updates. If there is a newer version, Zoom will download and install it.

The invitation notes that, “by participating in the e-Meetings with Elder Ephraim you agree to the terms of use and our privacy policy which you can find here: https://www.pemptousia.gr/ori-chrisis-pemptousia-gr or https://pemptousia.com/terms/

If you need any help please contact [email protected].”
The meeting will be streamed also at www.pemptousia.tv.

RELATED

Associations
Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 Presents $10,000 to Kimisis Theotokou Church

BROOKLYN, NY – Commemorating both AHEPA Sunday and the feast day of Saints Constantine and Helen on May 21, Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 presented a $10,000 donation to V.

United States
Christos Bisiotis to Be Featured in MarBella Collection’s Greek Chefs Abroad Program
United States
Going On in Greek-American Community

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.