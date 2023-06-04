Orthodox Faithful Invited to Digital Fellowship with Elder Ephraim

Community

Elder Ephraim, Abbot of the Holy Monastery of Vatopedi Mount Athos. (File photo: Holy Monastery of Vatopedi)

ATHENS – The organization Pemptousia has extended a remarkable invitation to the faithful and friends of Orthodox Christianity to participate in a ‘Digital Fellowship with Elder Ephraim, Abbot of the Holy Monastery of Vatopedi Mount Athos’ on Saturday, June 10 7:30 PM Athens time, 12:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time in the United States.

The talk will be in Greek with simultaneous translation into English, Romanian, French, Russian, Georgian and Arabic.

There will be time for questions and answers after the talk.

Those interested may join by registering in advance through his for this link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMuf-irrDgiHtyH6Xp88zDsH1FqwznVE9_r

Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting, and they are asked to install the ZOOM ‘Desktop or mobile’ app in order to be able to listen to the different languages.

Zoom Instructions

Click here: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362233-Upgrade-update-to-the-latest-version OR Sign in to Zoom desktop client. Click your profile picture then click Check for Updates. If there is a newer version, Zoom will download and install it.

The invitation notes that, “by participating in the e-Meetings with Elder Ephraim you agree to the terms of use and our privacy policy which you can find here: https://www.pemptousia.gr/ori-chrisis-pemptousia-gr or https://pemptousia.com/terms/

If you need any help please contact [email protected].”

The meeting will be streamed also at www.pemptousia.tv.