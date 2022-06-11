x

June 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

SPORTS

Orioles CEO John Angelos Sued by Brother Lou over Control of Team

June 11, 2022
By Associated Press
Mike Elias, Louis Angelos, John Angelos
FILE - Mike Elias, center, the Baltimore Orioles' new executive vice president and general manager, poses for a photo with Orioles ownership representative Louis Angelos, left, and executive vice president John Angelos, right, after a baseball news conference Nov. 19, 2018, in Baltimore. Orioles CEO John Angelos was accused in a lawsuit this week of seizing control of the team at the expense of his brother Lou — and in defiance of their father Peter's wishes. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Baltimore Orioles CEO John Angelos was accused in a lawsuit this week of seizing control of the team at the expense of his brother Lou — and in defiance of their father Peter’s wishes.

Peter Angelos became the Orioles’ owner in 1993, but his public role has diminished in recent years and he turns 93 next month.

John Angelos is the club’s chairman and CEO, with Peter and Lou listed on the team’s website as part of its limited partnership group. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court, Lou Angelos said John has tried to take control of their father’s estate while excluding Lou.

“In 2018, (Peter) Angelos became disabled,” the suit said. “Shortly thereafter, John embarked on a series of steps to arrogate to himself complete control over Mr. Angelos’ assets. He accomplished this by manipulating his mother, Mrs. Georgia Angelos, who is now eighty years old, thereby bending her to his will.”

FILE – Baltimore Orioles executive vice president John Angelos speaks at a news conference on Nov. 19, 2018, in Baltimore. Orioles CEO John Angelos was accused in a lawsuit in June 2022 of seizing control of the team at the expense of his brother Lou, and in defiance of their father Peter’s wishes. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Lou Angelos is the plaintiff in the lawsuit. John and Georgia Angelos are defendants.

According to the suit, Peter Angelos had surgery after his aortic valve failed in 2017. Around then, he executed a revocable trust and durable power of attorney.

“A principle purpose of these documents was to ensure that Mr. Angelos’ sons worked together in support of their mother, shared decision-making and enjoyed equal rights of inheritance,” the suit said. “Mr. Angelos never intended that one son should wield control over his estate to the exclusion of his other son.”

The suit accuses John Angelos of working to undermine Georgia Angelos’ confidence in Lou, and to exclude him from the Orioles’ business matters.

“The corrupting effect of John’s actions has been to thoroughly frustrate Mr. Angelos’ intentions,” the suit said. “John intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles — to manage, to sell or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee (where he has a home and where his wife’s career is headquartered) — without having to answer to anyone.”

FILE – Lou Angelos, son of Baltimore Orioles majority owner Peter Angelos, speaks at a ceremony before a baseball game between the Orioles and the Boston Red Sox in Baltimore on Sept. 29, 2012. Orioles CEO John Angelos was accused in a lawsuit in June 2022 of seizing control of the team at the expense of his brother Lou, and in defiance of their father Peter’s wishes. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The suit didn’t elaborate on whether there’s any significant likelihood of the team moving. It did claim Mrs. Angelos felt it was in the trust’s best interest to sell the team — but that John Angelos has attempted to prevent that.

The lawsuit also claims that in 2019, John Angelos ordered former Orioles outfielder Brady Anderson fired as part of an effort to remove people who would oppose his actions. Anderson, who spent almost all of his 15-year playing career with Baltimore, had returned to the organization and become a vice president of baseball operations.

The Orioles declined comment Friday when asked if the team or John Angelos had any response.

___
By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer

RELATED

SPORTS
Curry Scores 43 to Beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2

BOSTON (AP) — He stomped his feet, waved his arms, flexed his muscles and talked back to the crowd.

SPORTS
Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Accused by Sister of Fiduciary Mismanagement
SPORTS
Greece Routes Cyprus, Portugal WinS to Set up Nations League Final 4 Battle

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Jerusalem – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

The heart of Christianity and Orthodoxy beats in Jerusalem every Easter! We have been blessed to bear witness in the troubled and holy land of the Middle East, where our Messiah was martyred, crucified, buried, rose from the dead, and ascended into heaven.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings