x

August 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

Society

Oregon Extends Crab Fishing Restrictions to Protect Whales from Getting Caught in Trap Ropes

August 6, 2023
By Associated Press
Whale Entanglements Oregon
FILE - Dungeness crab wait for packing and shipping at Hallmark Fisheries in Charleston, Ore., on Feb. 22, 2011. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted late Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, to extend, with no sunset date, measures that were originally supposed to end after this season, including limiting the number of crab traps in the water and how deep they can be placed. (Kevin Clark/The Register-Guard via AP, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has extended rules restricting the state’s lucrative Dungeness crab fishery in order to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in ropes attached to crab traps, the state’s fish and wildlife department has announced.

Humpbacks, which migrate off Oregon’s coast, and other whales can get caught in the vertical ropes connected to the heavy traps and drag them around for months, leaving the mammals injured, starved or so exhausted that they can drown. Oregon’s Dungeness crab fishery is one of the backbones of the Pacific Northwest’s fishing industry, but crabbers fear that overregulation will harm the industry.

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted late Friday to extend, with no sunset date, measures that were originally supposed to end after this season, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement. The measures include limiting the number of crab traps in the water and how deep they can be placed in the months when humpback whales are more likely to swim there.

Commissioners also requested that the rules be reviewed after two years.

Whale entanglements started to increase in 2014 along the West Coast but remained low and stable in Oregon. Humpback whales, a federally-listed species with a growing population off the West coast, are the whales most frequently entangled.

FILE – A crabbing vessel turns below a U.S. Coast Guard flyover inspection of crabbing ships along the Washington and Oregon coasts near Astoria, Ore., on Jan. 1, 2016. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted late Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, to extend, with no sunset date, measures that were originally supposed to end after this season, including limiting the number of crab traps in the water and how deep they can be placed. (Joshua Bessex/The Astorian via AP, File)

The whales can get caught in the vertical ropes connected to the heavy traps and drag them around for months, leaving the mammals injured, starved or so exhausted that they can drown.

The debate in the Pacific Northwest is a microcosm of the broader struggle nationwide to address the urgent problem of whale entanglements without wiping out commercial fishermen. California and the U.S. East Coast have taken similar actions to protect whales.

In 2021-2022, Oregon crabbers landed more than 17 million pounds (7.7 million kilograms) and delivered a record $91 million in crab due to high market prices.

RELATED

Society
New York City High School Student Charged with Hate-Motivated Murder in Killing of Gay Dancer

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a professional dancer during an altercation between two groups of friends at a New York City gas station last weekend.

Society
Crammed with Tourists, Alaska’s Capital Wonders What Will Happen as Its Magnificent Glacier Recedes
Society
Ukrainians Move to North Dakota for Oil Field Jobs to Help Families Facing War Back Home

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.