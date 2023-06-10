Ordinations of Graduates of Theological School of Archdiocese of Canada

Church

Τhe ordination to Deaconate of the graduate of τthe Theological Academy of the Archdiocese of Canada, Triantafyllos Tzitzikas by His Eminence Archbishop Sotirios of Canada. (Photo: Archdiocese of Canada)

TORONTO – Αt the Cathedral Church of St. Nicholas in Toronto, Triantafyllos Tzitzikas, a graduate of the Theological Academy of Archdiocese of Canada, was ordained to the diaconate. The ordination was performed during the Divine Liturgy by Archbishop Sotirios in the presence of Bishop Athenagoras of Patara, and seventeen priests.

The new deacon spoke movingly, and Archbishop Sotirios responded in a fatherly manner. About one hundred and eighty people attended the Divine Liturgy and the ordination, after which a dinner was served for everyone in the adjacent Metropolitan Centre.

The Community’s president, Anastasia Sotiropoulos, and her colleagues where congratulated for the excellent organization of the events of the day.

Also in attendance were the president of the Archdiocesan Council of the Philoptochos Sisterhood of Canada, Zoe Veroutis, many former presidents, the President of the Philoptochos Sisterhood of the Cathedral Church of St. Nicholas Georgia Orfanakos-Haramis, and the President of the Greek Community of Toronto Betty Skoutakis.

Archbishop Sotirios, along with the entire Archdiocese, is extremely happy, because in the last ecclesiastical year five graduates and students of the Theological Academy were ordained: Fr. Evdokimos Mathioudakis, Fr. Evangelos Anastasiadis, Fr. Christianos Vella, Fr. Evangelos Athanassoulas, and Deacon Seraphim Tzitzikas.

Deacon Seraphim will be ordained to priesthood in the village of Gerakarou of Lagada, near Thessaloniki, in July, so that his parents, relatives, and friends can participate.

Archbishop Sotirios gave the newly ordained Deacon the name Seraphim, whose name day which he celebrated on December 4, the feast day of St. Seraphim of Phanarion and Neochorion, and also on November 8 on the feast day of the Archangels. The Archbishop urged the newly ordained to continue to lead a pure, clean, and angelic life. “Worthy!”

At the end of the Divine Liturgy a memorial service was performed for Emperor Konstantinos Paleologos and the victims of the Fall of Constantinople on May 29, 1453.