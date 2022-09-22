Ordination of Mr. Konstantinos Loukas to the Holy Diaconate

Church

BALTIMORE – With the blessing and permission of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, and by the hands of His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia, Konstantinos Loukas, the Youth Director of the Metropolis of New Jersey, was ordained to the Holy Diaconate on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The ordination took place at Dn. Konstantinos’ home parish of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Baltimore. In attendance was His Grace Bishop-Elect Constantine of Sassima, the V. Rev. Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis, the Chancellor of the Metropolis of New Jersey, as well as area clergy, classmates, and friends of Dn. Konstantinos.

Dn. Konstantinos graduated from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in May of 2021 and was married to Diakonissa Athanasia Loukas in September of 2021. Dn. Konstantinos will continue serving at the Metropolis Headquarters in Westfield, NJ as the Youth Director.

Source: goarch.org