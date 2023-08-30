Optimism Reigns at Beginning of St. Demetrios of Astoria School Year

United States

NEW YORK – Speaking to The National Herald the Assistant Principal of the Saint Demetrios Day School in Astoria, Helen Karageorge, expressed her belief that this year’s school year will unfold positively in all areas.

Specifically, Mrs. Karageorge referred to the enrollment process, which is ongoing, noting that the number of students remains at satisfactory levels, both in the final years of high school and the lower grades. She added that an academically successful year is expected.

“Enrollments are continuing. Up until now, we have about the same number of students as we had last year, approximately 500 individuals in all grades. At this point, I would like to express my gratitude to the parents, many of whom enrolled their children early, before the holidays, making our work in terms of organization and class formation easier. Our school starts from preschool with 3-year-old children at the St. Catherine’s branch and goes up to the 12th grade. This year, the 12th grade has 30 students, the 11th grade has 25, and the 10th grade is quite large with 40 students while the 9th grade is growing,” she emphasized.

Furthermore, the Assistant Principal of Saint Demetrios highlighted that the school has expanded its collaboration with important university programs, foreseeing that the 12th grade of 2023-2024 will also achieve significant academic successes, as it has in previous years.

“Firstly, let me tell you that I expect many achievements from the 12th grade. They are starting now and taking important initiatives. We have five students who received free classes from Cooper Union, Adelphi, and Post L.I.U. Also, this year we have several new programs for all grades. We have technology programs in cooperation with Vaughn College, targeting students from 7th to 12th grade who are interested in Computer Science and technology in general. If parents are interested, they can directly talk to us at the school’s office. We have a student who will attend a free program at NYU, and during the summer, we had a similar program at Columbia University. Additionally, we offer supplementary classes, which are state programs, in math and English, which will be taught after school hours. Furthermore, we expanded the English Composition program with St. John’s University, offering a total of five courses. The students who attend there, provided they have the appropriate grades, will be able to accumulate 18 credits,” Karageorge added. “We are working and fully prepared.”

Regarding the teaching staff, she emphasized that the positions of teachers and professors are adequately covered, while they are waiting for the educators from Greece, who play their own special role. At the same time, she encouraged parents to trust Saint Demetrios, stressing that “everyone is prepared… The task we have is significant, but our school is progressing and it goes up to the 12th grade. Because perhaps some things were said [in the recent past], I want to assure you that everything is going well and we are fully prepared.

Some students have been with us from preschool to high school, and this is particularly pleasing to us,” she concluded. Regarding the start of classes, students from the 8th to the 12th grade will be called to school for the first time on September 6, and students from the other grades on September 7.