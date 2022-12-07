Opportunities for Greece in Semi-Conductors, Pierrakakis Says

Politics

ATHENS – Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis highlighted the potential opportunities for Greece in the semi-conductors industry, while addressing a forum organised by the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETIA) in Athens on Wednesday.

Noting the current upheavals in the chip supply chain and the European Commission’s proposed Chips Act, Pierrakakis said that Greece needs to make decisions on how it will insert itself in this “chain of value” as it has many and significant resources and capabilities in this area, both in universities and the “emerging business ecosystem”.

These decisions should address the issue of capacity building, through te leveraging of national and European resources, another aspect was smart legislative moves to free greater value, and finally to strive to claim a part of the major geopolitical reorganisation that is taking place, given Greece’s great progress in the tech and digital sector, the minister said.

He noted an attempt to enter a new era, which in reality involved a reindustrialisation of the West and a return of supply chains to Europe.