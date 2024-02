General News

Since the opinions of our readers matter, the company ‘Opinion Poll’ is conducting, on behalf of The National Herald, a survey among Hellenes Abroad from Friday, February 23 to Sunday, March 3, regarding their opinions on postal voting for Greek elections, as well as on issues of general concern.

You can easily participate either by clicking on the relevant banner on our websites (www.ekirikas.com and www.thenationalherald.com) or by scanning the QR code with your mobile phone. The questionnaire is very easy to fill out and is available in both Greek and English.