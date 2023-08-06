x

August 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 87ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Music

Opera Singer David Daniels and His Husband Plead Guilty to Sexual Assault

August 6, 2023
By Associated Press
David Daniels
FILE - Opera singer David Daniels performs as Prospero during the final dress rehearsal of "The Enchanted Island," at the Metropolitan Opera in New York on Dec. 28, 2011. A renowned opera singer and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Countertenor Daniels, 57, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters, 40, entered the pleas Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, after a jury was assembled for the trial of the pair on first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston.

Daniels, 57, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters, 40, entered the pleas Friday after a jury was assembled for the trial of the pair on first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault.

Both pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, and were sentenced to eight years’ probation and required to register as sex offenders.

Daniels, Walters and their attorney declined to comment following the hearing.

Daniels and Walters were charged in 2019 when Samuel Schultz filed a criminal complaint in 2018 alleging the two assaulted him in 2010 after he met them at a Houston Grand Opera reception while he was a graduate student at Rice University.

Schultz said he was invited to their apartment and given a drink that led him to slip in and out of consciousness. He awoke alone and naked.

The AP doesn’t normally name victims of sexual assault, but Schultz offered to publicly identify himself to help others fearful of reporting an assault.

Daniels, a countertenor, was fired as a University of Michigan professor and was removed by the San Francisco Opera from a production of Handel’s “Orlando” after sexual assault allegations by a student at the university in 2018.

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Michigan, alleged Daniels groped the male student and sent and requested sexual photos. The lawsuit also alleged that Daniels served the student alcohol, gave him sleep medication and touched him sexually.

RELATED

Cinema
Driver Says He Considered Treat Williams a Friend and Charges in Crash Are Not Warranted

DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A driver accused of causing a crash that killed Treat Williams knew the actor and considered him a friend but denied wrongdoing and said charges are not warranted.

Cinema
Delayed by Over a Month, the ‘Barbie’ Movie Will Now Be Released in the United Arab Emirates
Music
Carl Davis, Award-Winning American Composer Behind Many British TV Shows and Films, Dies at 86

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.