Open Letter to the Leaders of the Opposition Parties Regarding the Issue of Diaspora Voting

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, Political Leaders of Greece,
I address you directly today because I am filled with pain and concern that another detrimental decision could be made regarding the relationship between our homeland and the Diaspora, specifically concerning the issue of voting.
I endeavor to speak as a member of the Diaspora myself, who has served the Greek-American community and Hellenism from the prominent platform of the Ethnikos Kirikas (National Herald) for many decades, as well as a former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs responsible for Hellenes Abroad.
I was present, along with the then Minister of Internal Affairs, Takis Theodorikakos, and of course the Prime Minister, during the efforts made in 2019 to pass a proper voting rights law for the Diaspora, in accordance with Greek legislation and international practices in democratic countries.
Unfortunately, this was torpedoed by Alexis Tsipras, and in the end, an undemocratic and offensive law for the Diaspora was passed, and I would emphasize, for every Greek citizen. Since when do we accept the existence of two categories of Greeks?
However, the Prime Minister accepted the passage of this law – and he was right to do so – with the intention of securing the right to vote first and normalizing the process at a later stage. It was a beginning.
After this, however, the Hellenic Diaspora, I assure you, was disappointed. It felt like a punch to the stomach. Once again, Greece hurt them.
The results are well-known. The obstacles to registration on the electoral lists were so significant that only a small percentage of the Diaspora was able to vote.
Perhaps some may think that we are asking for a favor. That is incorrect. We are simply demanding what we are entitled to.
We ask you to look closely at a rapidly changing world and the role that the Diaspora can play in it. In passing, I am sure you are aware that the battle for the F16 aircraft that Turkey wants to acquire is shifting from the White House to Congress. So, how will you look into the eyes of the compatriots who will fight this battle in collaboration with their friends in Congress if you offend them with your vote? You would be making Erdogan’s plans easier – unintentionally, of course but that is what it amounts to.
Dear party leaders,
You became leaders of parties because obviously you have the skills, ambition, and gifts apropos of a politician. However, if you are not familiar with Diaspora Hellenism – from New York and Toronto to Melbourne and Johannesburg, from Odessa to London – if you are not aware of its significance in the nation’s history, and if you do not do everything possible to support them in their difficult struggle to preserve their Hellenism, then you are in the wrong line of work. Find some other way to make a living.
Furthermore, I regret to say that the justifications your parties invoke to abstain from voting on the lifting of the restrictions proposed by Mitsotakis fall short of the level of courage expected from party leaders. What is the Prime Minister proposing? He suggests abolishing the limitations on the voting rights of Greek expatriates based on their place of residence for all registered voters. They should be able to vote wherever they live, without the criteria and restrictions of the current law.
Is that absurd? Not at all, of course. Why should I be able to vote without any problem in Lemnos but not in New York?
Minister Kerameos accurately summarized the essence of the issue: “We consider it an act of national responsibility, an act that transcends parties and factions.”
That’s exactly right. Therefore, you should not play political games with the right to vote. However, I am open to the challenge of a political battle on another front. I would be happy to assist you with an idea that you can utilize for your own benefit, the benefit of the country, and the benefit of the Diaspora: Ask the government to establish a Ministry of Diaspora Hellenism. It is inconceivable that there are ministries for everything except one of the greatest assets of the nation.
The right to vote is the minimum that should be done. There are dozens of issues in the relationship between the homeland and the Diaspora that need to be resolved. I assure you that the Diaspora’s vote will be influenced by these matters for many years to come. For example, will the consulates around the world operate based on today’s standards – or remain stuck in the 20th century? That’s where you should fight the political battle. Not over the vote.
Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,
You claim to be on the right side of history. I hope so. However, if that is the case, then I ask you to stop underestimating us. Don’t do it. The only one you underestimate is yourself. It does not honor you. Up to this point, only Ms. Konstantopoulou has spoken in favor of lifting the restrictions. The responsibility you bear, all of you, especially Mr. Androulakis, who has even lived abroad, is enormous. The question is simple. What kind of leader do you want to be, Mr. Androulakis? A leader who will vote in favor of strengthening relations with the Diaspora or not? And if not, how will you look into the eyes of the people of the Greek Diaspora? Do the morally right thing. Eliminate the unacceptable, ‘un-Greek’ obstacles to the right to vote of Diaspora Greeks. Contribute with your vote to finally stopping Greece from hurting its Diaspora children.
With respect,
Antonis H. Diamataris
RELATED
I read with – great interest – many articles and news analyses devoted to the latest developments in Russia in the American newspapers.