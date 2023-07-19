Open Letter to the Leaders of the Opposition Parties Regarding the Issue of Diaspora Voting

Editorial

Inauguration of the new Parliament resulting from the national elections of 25 June, in the presence of the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Monday 3 July 2023. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, Political Leaders of Greece,

I address you directly today because I am filled with pain and concern that another detrimental decision could be made regarding the relationship between our homeland and the Diaspora, specifically concerning the issue of voting.

I endeavor to speak as a member of the Diaspora myself, who has served the Greek-American community and Hellenism from the prominent platform of the Ethnikos Kirikas (National Herald) for many decades, as well as a former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs responsible for Hellenes Abroad.

I was present, along with the then Minister of Internal Affairs, Takis Theodorikakos, and of course the Prime Minister, during the efforts made in 2019 to pass a proper voting rights law for the Diaspora, in accordance with Greek legislation and international practices in democratic countries.

Unfortunately, this was torpedoed by Alexis Tsipras, and in the end, an undemocratic and offensive law for the Diaspora was passed, and I would emphasize, for every Greek citizen. Since when do we accept the existence of two categories of Greeks?

However, the Prime Minister accepted the passage of this law – and he was right to do so – with the intention of securing the right to vote first and normalizing the process at a later stage. It was a beginning.

After this, however, the Hellenic Diaspora, I assure you, was disappointed. It felt like a punch to the stomach. Once again, Greece hurt them.

The results are well-known. The obstacles to registration on the electoral lists were so significant that only a small percentage of the Diaspora was able to vote.

Perhaps some may think that we are asking for a favor. That is incorrect. We are simply demanding what we are entitled to.

We ask you to look closely at a rapidly changing world and the role that the Diaspora can play in it. In passing, I am sure you are aware that the battle for the F16 aircraft that Turkey wants to acquire is shifting from the White House to Congress. So, how will you look into the eyes of the compatriots who will fight this battle in collaboration with their friends in Congress if you offend them with your vote? You would be making Erdogan’s plans easier – unintentionally, of course but that is what it amounts to.

Dear party leaders,