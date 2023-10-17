Open House for Prospective Students at St. John’s Preparatory in Astoria

United States

NEW YORK – School students who attended the Open House last Saturday, October 14 in Astoria had the opportunity to learn about the educational programs and the possibilities for connecting with university studies offered through the St John’s Preparatory Roman Catholic high school in Astoria.

St. John’s Preparatory’ s facilities were open from 11 AM to 3 PM on Saturday, expecting more than 400 interested parties to enroll in its programs during the next academic year, which will begin in September, 2024.

A small party was also organized, in the impressive school complex located at 21-21 Crescent Street, where members of the school community informed candidates about the advantages offered by St. John’s, which can be the gateway to a well-structured and smooth transition to university life.

Among other things, St. John’s Preparatory, which was re-established in its current form in 1981, has administrative interface with Saint John’s University (SJU), providing, among other things, the opportunity to attend courses that constitute a ‘passport’ for the immediate continuation of studies at the famous academic institution after graduation. After the re-establishment of the school, during which the partnership with the SJU was consolidated, the participation of University executives in the Board of Directors of the High School was established, reinforcing the significant opportunities that can arise for students and graduates.

In fact, with the Baccalaureate program in partnership with SJU, applicants can spend their final year of high school on campus, accumulating necessary college credits.

As the teaching staff told The National Herald, more than 700 students are currently enrolled in Saint John’s Preparatory in all three grades of the High School, actively participating in all programs and activities of the school, which is a special educational community.

Of course, modern facilities also play an important role, ranging from laboratories and high-tech studios to a state-of-the-art indoor gym, an updated library, and a well-equipped indoor theater, which are at the disposal of students.

Apart from the Open House event, interested students have the option of a private tour of the school premises, for which they should submit a request at [email protected].