October 17, 2023

United States

Open House for Prospective Students at St. John’s Preparatory in Astoria

October 17, 2023
By Christodoulos Athanasatos
St.-John-prep4
Students at St. John's Preparatory welcome interested seniors by providing information materials. (Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)

NEW YORK – School students who attended the Open House last Saturday, October 14 in Astoria had the opportunity to learn about the educational programs and the possibilities for connecting with university studies offered through the St John’s Preparatory Roman Catholic high school in Astoria.

St. John’s Preparatory’ s facilities were open from 11 AM to 3 PM on Saturday, expecting more than 400 interested parties to enroll in its programs during the next academic year, which will begin in September, 2024.

A small party was also organized, in the impressive school complex located at 21-21 Crescent Street, where members of the school community informed candidates about the advantages offered by St. John’s, which can be the gateway to a well-structured and smooth transition to university life.

A snapshot from student life at the St. John’s Preparatory school. Students, editors of the school newspaper, are seen. In total, about 700 students attend the three grades of the High School. (Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)

Among other things, St. John’s Preparatory, which was re-established in its current form in 1981, has administrative interface with Saint John’s University (SJU), providing, among other things, the opportunity to attend courses that constitute a ‘passport’ for the immediate continuation of studies at the famous academic institution after graduation. After the re-establishment of the school, during which the partnership with the SJU was consolidated, the participation of University executives in the Board of Directors of the High School was established, reinforcing the significant opportunities that can arise for students and graduates.

St. John’s Preparatory takes great pride in the school library, providing a state-of-the-art study and reading space for all high school students. (Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)

In fact, with the Baccalaureate program in partnership with SJU, applicants can spend their final year of high school on campus, accumulating necessary college credits.

As the teaching staff told The National Herald, more than 700 students are currently enrolled in Saint John’s Preparatory in all three grades of the High School, actively participating in all programs and activities of the school, which is a special educational community.



Of course, modern facilities also play an important role, ranging from laboratories and high-tech studios to a state-of-the-art indoor gym, an updated library, and a well-equipped indoor theater, which are at the disposal of students.

Apart from the Open House event, interested students have the option of a private tour of the school premises, for which they should submit a request at [email protected].

