April 29, 2022



“Open Horizons – Ancient Greek Journeys and Connections” Exhibition Inaugurated in Melbourne

April 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΜΟΥΣΕΙΟ ΜΕΛΒΟΥΡΝΗΣ ΕΓΚΑΙΝΙΑ ΕΚΘΕΣΗΣ
"Open Horizons - Ancient Greek Journeys and Connections" exhibition inaugurated in Melbourne, Friday 29 April 2022. (Photo by Greek Culture and Sports Ministry's Press Office/EUROKINISSI)

MELBOURNE – The exhibition “Open Horizons – Ancient Greek Journeys and Connections”, a collaboration between the National Archaeological Museum and the Melbourne Museum, was inaugurated in the presence of the Prime Minister of the State of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, the Archbishop of Australia, Makarios, the Greek Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni, as well as ministers, expatriate deputies and a crowd of people, the culture ministry said in an announcement.

“From early antiquity, the Greeks turned their gaze to the open horizons of the sea and became seafarers, travelers, settlers and merchants following the naval paths of the Mediterranean, and not only exchanging goods but also ideas,” Mendoni said.

The “Open Horizons” exhibition is an expression of recognition and tribute to the Greeks who have lived in this country for many decades, in Australia – following the open horizons of the sea – that created over the centuries an extensive Diaspora, almost equal to the Greek community of the homeland. The Greeks of the Diaspora, no matter how far from their homeland they were, carried within them the fertile Greek spirit and transmitted it to every corner of the universe. Today Australia hosts one of the largest Greek communities in the world. Victoria and Melbourne are at the heart of the thriving Greek-Australian community, which contributes significantly to Australia’s multicultural and cosmopolitan society. An open and hospitable society, which welcomed the Greeks generously and allowed them to make this land a new homeland,” the minister noted.

