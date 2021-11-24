x

November 24, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Economy

OPAP Reports 97.3% Jump in Nine-Month Net Profits

November 24, 2021
By Athens News Agency
opap
OPAP headquarters. (Photo by Eurokinissi, file)

ATHENS – OPAP reported a spectacular 97.3% increase in its nine-month net profits to 178.2 million euros, from 73.2 million in the same period in 2020, reflecting increased operating profits and a lowered tax rate. Net profits in the third quarter of 2021 was 96.1 million euros, up from 52.8 million in the corresponding period last year.

OPAP said nine-month EBITDA was 379.9 million euros, an increase of 83% compared with the same period in 2020. Third quarter EBITDA was 175 million euros, up 66.1% from the same period last year.

RELATED

Economy
Greek Exports of Clothing and Textiles Up 23.7% in Jan-Sept

ATHENS - Greek exports of clothing and textiles totaled 1.

Politics
PM Mitsotakis Calls Once again for Parthenon Sculptures Return
Economy
Kikilias: Tourism Ministry Launching Initiative to Support Digital Nomads

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Default Category

NEW YORK – The Greek-American community is deeply concerned about recent strong pro-Turkish statements of the newly-elected Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in the context of his interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, in which he went far beyond the limits of diplomatic communications.

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE – His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the sacred commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Menas, Victor, and Vincent, presided from the Throne at the Vespers that took place in the Church of Saint Menas in Constantinople.

Society

ATHENS - Cafes, restaurants and bars in Greece organized strikes and protests across the country Tuesday in protest of government restrictions on the unvaccinated who have to show proof of negative tests at their own cost in order to enter.

General News

Society

Video

Greek President Sakellaropoulou Welcomes Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Presidential Mansion

ATHENS - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew (Vartholomeos) at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday and congratulated him on his 30th anniversary as Ecumenical Patriarch.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings