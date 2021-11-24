OPAP Reports 97.3% Jump in Nine-Month Net Profits

Economy

ATHENS – OPAP reported a spectacular 97.3% increase in its nine-month net profits to 178.2 million euros, from 73.2 million in the same period in 2020, reflecting increased operating profits and a lowered tax rate. Net profits in the third quarter of 2021 was 96.1 million euros, up from 52.8 million in the corresponding period last year.

OPAP said nine-month EBITDA was 379.9 million euros, an increase of 83% compared with the same period in 2020. Third quarter EBITDA was 175 million euros, up 66.1% from the same period last year.